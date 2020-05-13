Mailbag: Vaccines have monopoly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vaccines have an unquestioned monopoly in health care — but problems with vaccines are inherent and widespread.

Despite this, medical folks are programmed to believe in vaccines regardless of readily observable safety issues and vaccines’ dubious overall effectiveness.

Vaccines are treated as articles of faith. You’re not supposed to question, resist or discuss vaccines, or use objective facts and logical arguments to assess their (lack of) safety and efficacy.

Allegedly responding to my letters, numerous pro-vaxxers reveal personal prejudices and staggering ignorance — citing no (disprovable) facts, issuing fallacies or merely making swipes at me, while urging the editor to censor my more logical, clearly-stated, fact-based views.

It’s like kindergartners who can’t win an honest debate asking the teacher to tell the other person to shut up, instead of taking responsibility for their lack of knowledge, emotional issues and/or inability to express themselves.

To me, it feels like hate mail, which may be the intent. In reality, the editor should have returned their letters and asked them to make arguments about the issue, cite supportive facts and not use personal slurs, but remarkably, the editor did not.