Mailbag: Use approval voting for primary

Dr. Paul deLespinasse (“Primaries only harm democracy,” April 9) stated that originally party leaders selected candidates for general elections. Primaries were introduced as a democratic reform so voters could choose party nominees.

The author claims that this reform has failed, undermining democracy by making government less responsive to the majority of voters.

He presents several premises supporting this claim. For example, “Turnout in primaries is higher among voters towards the extreme ends of the left-right spectrum.”

The author proposes abolishing this failed experiment with primaries. He would restore choice of nominees to party leaders so government will become more sensitive to general public opinion — more democratic.

“Party leaders, prioritizing victory in the general elections, are more likely to nominate candidates who appeal to the large number of moderate voters occupying the middle of the bell-shaped curve.”

Rolling back a failed reform makes sense. But perhaps a different democratic reform would be better yet.