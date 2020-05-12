Mailbag: Urge council to provide facilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Please urge your city council representative to provide more facilities for protection of the unhoused during the pandemic. We need to expand the options and spaces for them.

For example, we should offer more than 10 motel rooms and 11 micro-shelters. Multiple campsites now exist, and each of them should be legalized, with support provided to them.

We will all be kept safer by providing more safe options for the homeless.

Ann Brodie

Corvallis

