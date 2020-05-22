Mailbag: Trump wants to take down USPS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is crucial to support the U.S. Postal Service, now more than ever. So far they have been ignored in the relief packages. Why? Because Trump/Republicans want to take down our postal service.

Sure, you don’t send letters by snail mail anymore, so why should you care? Would you like to continue to vote by mail? Would you like all Americans to have a fair and safe election in November? Republicans, don’t worry — there is no evidence (or logic) that supports the myth that VBM advantages one party.

All Americans would have equal access to their own mail-in ballots. Democracy, yes? We are among the five states who do all voting by mail, efficiently and safely.

The USPS serves all Americans and provides human connection for many. Yes, the USPS needs to evolve with the times, and they could if the government would get off their back! In 2006 the Bush Administration passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act. The Retiree Health Benefits portion requires pre-funding 75 years of employee benefits. No other federal agency is required to pre-fund future retirees’ pension/health benefits.