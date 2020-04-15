Mailbag: Trump team short on qualifications

Mailbag: Trump team short on qualifications

When he was elected, Trump promised to surround himself with only the best people. Well, here is the current line-up: Kushner, Kudlow, Conway, Mnuchin, Navarro, DeVos, Carson, Miller, Esper, Ross, Giuliani, Meadows, et al. I suppose one could call that “mission accomplished.” Anyone with any actual expertise is either sidelined, muzzled, or fired for excessive veracity.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

