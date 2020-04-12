Mailbag: Trump has been derelict in duties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It seems people responding to pollsters have confused doctors Fauci and Birx with the man in the White House, since his approval rating on handling the pandemic has improved.

That’s incredible, given that he claims 200,000 deaths in this pandemic would reflect “a very good job” in responding to COVID-19. That’s more than died in China, Japan and South Korea combined, and may exceed the deaths in Italy. And since it was Dr. Birx who offered that staggering estimate and Dr. Fauci who often publicly contradicts him, one is led to wonder how much longer they’ll last.

This man attacks reporters for doing their job of asking pointed questions. He has repeatedly and consistently downplayed the severity of the threat, repeatedly offered overly optimistic and false assessments of the country’s resources to respond to the threat, and repeatedly lied about his response.

Recall he claimed he knew it was a pandemic even before World Health Organization labeled it as such, even though he had previously dismissed the idea, suggesting COVID-19 was like a seasonal flu and would be miraculously cured by a change in weather, that we would have very few cases with a very low death rate.