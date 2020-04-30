Mailbag: Tissues, paper towels will clog

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was a tad bit irresponsible for the Gazette-Times to publish the misleading letter from Angela Carlson (April 16, “TP hoarders have no imagination”).

Her advice to use tissues and paper towels is just wrong. Not only can homeowners clog their own pipes with these products, but they will cause stoppages in sewer lines and wastewater treatment facilities. Napkins and “flushable” wipes are also not viable.

The same thing goes for septic systems, which work at optimum efficiency when biodegradable and septic-safe toilet paper are used.

If your imagination tells you to use paper towels, napkins and tissues, make sure you throw them in the trash, not the toilet!

Rebecca Stillwell

Albany

