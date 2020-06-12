Mailbag: Time to spank him, put him to bed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trump’s attempts to solidify his base during the current pandemic have proven to be nothing more than a reckless gamble with the lives of voters.

He refuses to wear a mask in public, hawks and claims to be taking a drug that has been proven to be ineffective in preventing or treating the virus, and cynically encourages worshipers to congregate in defiance of legitimate prohibitions.

Trump is not responsible for the COVID-19 virus. However, his cavalier approach to governance, unwillingness to accept and endorse the advice of medical experts, and self-centered focus on the coming election have put the lives and economic wellbeing of the American people in peril.

It is time for the electorate to stand up and tell the Trump family that enough is enough. There will be no dynasty: Ivanka and Donald Jr. will not follow their father into the Oval Office. It is time to put this party to bed.

For the last four years I have been a critic of Trump, his family and the gang of incompetents who comprise his administration. For the most part, I have been howling into the wind. A lot of people have argued that one needs to separate Trump from his agenda. The messenger is flawed, but the message is valid.