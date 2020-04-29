Mailbag: Things are tight, to say the least

I am a small business owner in Corvallis. I have been practicing dentistry in my city for nearly 20 years. I just finished building a new dental building this month.
It is no secret new buildings, particularly in Corvallis, are expensive. I knew the new mortgage and other expenses were coming, and I planned accordingly. I didn’t count on COVID-19, though. In the middle of March, Governor Brown closed all dental offices, except for emergencies.
I had to lay off nearly all my staff, though I continue to pay their medical insurance. With all the bills coming in and hardly any income, things are tight, to say the least.
When building my dental building, I paid the city of Corvallis $110,000 in permits.
As soon as the building was done and I was forced to close, the city of Corvallis sent me a bill for a landscape bond. The amount of this bond is $18,000. I had to pay this to allow any employee or patient to enter my building. This bond is charged by the city to ensure that I will keep taking care of my landscape, not for any service.
I sent them a letter literally begging to have an exception from paying this fee. I promised I would water my plants. I need that $18,000 to keep my business afloat. Their answer was, you can pay an additional fee to delay it temporarily.
So much for caring for small businesses, city of Corvallis.
Curtis Clark
Corvallis
