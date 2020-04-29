Mailbag: Things are tight, to say the least

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a small business owner in Corvallis. I have been practicing dentistry in my city for nearly 20 years. I just finished building a new dental building this month.

It is no secret new buildings, particularly in Corvallis, are expensive. I knew the new mortgage and other expenses were coming, and I planned accordingly. I didn’t count on COVID-19, though. In the middle of March, Governor Brown closed all dental offices, except for emergencies.

I had to lay off nearly all my staff, though I continue to pay their medical insurance. With all the bills coming in and hardly any income, things are tight, to say the least.

When building my dental building, I paid the city of Corvallis $110,000 in permits.

As soon as the building was done and I was forced to close, the city of Corvallis sent me a bill for a landscape bond. The amount of this bond is $18,000. I had to pay this to allow any employee or patient to enter my building. This bond is charged by the city to ensure that I will keep taking care of my landscape, not for any service.

I sent them a letter literally begging to have an exception from paying this fee. I promised I would water my plants. I need that $18,000 to keep my business afloat. Their answer was, you can pay an additional fee to delay it temporarily.