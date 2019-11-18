An article in Haaretz says many Israelis think Netanyahu ordered the bombing in Gaza to enhance the chances of his party being included in the new government.
In any case, Israel is killing women and children in Gaza.
As reported by If Americans Knew: "1/3 of the Palestinians killed by Israeli missiles & shells in the 3-day offensive on Gaza were women & children. 111 Palestinians, including 46 children & 20 women, were injured. The bombardment damaged dozens of homes, 15 schools, etc. No Israelis were killed; 5 were injured, several homes were damaged."
Rabbi Alissa Wise of Jewish Voice for Peace writes: "Tonight we learned that Israel bombed a house in Deir el-Balah, killing a family of eight. They were killed while sleeping;... children are putting cotton in their ears so that they can sleep through the bombing of this small area.
"Gaza is about the size of Detroit, 141 square miles … the children who were killed yesterday and tonight have lived their entire lives under siege, with [inadequate] water, intermittent electricity, health problems due to anxiety and an inability to travel or leave when Israel starts bombing."
This lopsided conflict hurts the most vulnerable. Israel has itself to blame for the power vacuum and abject misery in Gaza, which has led some young men to turn to ISIS or Iran for support. Hamas is not involved in rocket fire from Gaza; instead, they seek justice through the every-Friday Marches for Return, even though Israeli snipers kill marchers.
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany (Nov. 15)