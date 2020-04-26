Mailbag: The blame belongs squarely on Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In his letter in Editor’s Mailbag on April 23, Mr. James Farmer blames the slow response to coronavirus on impeachment and the Democrats.

First of all, I applaud him for admitting the response was slow. President Trump was so concerned about the virus impact on the country he is supposed to protect that he held rallies on Feb. 10, 19, 20, 21 and 28. I am sure all this travel and preparation did not distract him from his job.

In addition to the rallies, he golfed on Feb. 15, March 7 and March 8. I would imagine he did a lot of planning for the pandemic on the golf course.

Documentation proves his administration was aware and warned of the possible impact to the health and economy of our nation. Trump was cleared by the Senate on March 6. Did he go into high gear by increasing stockpiles of personal protective equipment and ventilators? No! He was busy encouraging companies in America to send these valuable supplies to China.

He has blamed the Obama administration for not having enough stockpiled ventilators and PPE. I am sorry, but he has been the president for over three years. If the stockpile was inadequate, that should have been reported and taken care of. Let’s put the blame where it belongs, squarely on Donald Trump.