Mailbag: Thank you to health and store workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is a huge effort being made by health workers and store employees at businesses like BiMart and Walmart, on and on, various stores, wonderful restaurants and their employees, truck drivers and suppliers, newspaper deliverers, the buses serving the elderly.

A huge bunch of good people are keeping things going so the rest of us can get by.

We must try to help the restaurants if we can with some takeout orders, some small way to try and help.

And those working are all at risk too, meeting the public and helping in every way they can, requiring them to be in some danger, handling money, the carry-your-own bags we are now having to use, all to help others.

I hope you people realize how much we appreciate you, still there, working to keep the rest of us going.

Thank you so much, and we hope you keep safe from the virus.

And we need to realize this is a real wakeup to the easy, soft lives we have. We are not without electricity, water and fuels. This is very minor compared to a real disaster.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0