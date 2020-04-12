Mailbag: Term-limit those who hinder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I volunteered with emergency management in a small county in another state for 15 years.

Our total population was about 32,000, and, with the help of grants, the county was able to fund one full-time emergency manager and two part-time personnel (without benefits). When we wrote hazard mitigation plans, there were always people who suggested stockpiling water, supplies, etc.

The reality was that the county was laying off sheriff deputies and was shrinking departments because of budget constraints. There are always more urgent needs than emergency management (homelessness, for example), until you have a big emergency.

Our program manager came up with a “Bob’s Emergency Management Reality Check” list that the public should be aware of whenever politicians start to criticize or make excuses instead of helping: 1. The plan will not survive implementation. 2. Nothing is as initially reported. 3. Expect the backup systems to also fail. 4. Unrequested resources are seldom used. 5. Don’t try to fix it if it isn’t broken. 6. Visitors impede progress (VIP). 7. Leadership will be assumed by those who did not attend training. 8. Litigation will follow. 9. Blame the emergency manager.