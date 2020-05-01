Mailbag: Tell me the reason to vote for Trump

When I see one of these signs it makes me wonder what character traits that the occupants share with the man they admire so much.

Are they pathological liars? Do they cheat everyone that they do business with? Do they cheat on their spouses? Do they refuse to accept responsibility for anything? Do they have multiple bankruptcies and fraud convictions for their businesses? Or is it that they hate and fear anyone who is different from them? If there is another reason for supporting Trump, I wish someone would tell me what it is.