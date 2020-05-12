Mailbag: Talk about missing the point

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus is impacting the meat industry supply chain. Worker illness in slaughterhouses has slowed and/or shut down production.

An article about this in the Washington Post reassured readers that we can’t catch the virus from eating meat. Talk about missing the point! If ever there was a time to connect the dots, it is now!

This virus came from practices involved in producing meat. And it is not only wet markets; our factory farms and slaughterhouses also pose a major public safety concern.

While we are practicing social distancing, we are confining animals together in huge numbers. The animals are stressed, diseased, living in their waste, crammed together with open wounds, a perfect breeding ground for disease.

Two weeks ago, a deadly strain of bird flu was confirmed in a turkey flock in South Carolina. Commercial egg and chicken operations present the largest risk.

So in addition to the threat of creating antibiotic resistant super bugs, rampant fecal contamination (Google “fecal soup”), foodborne illness, environmental destruction and global warming, we also have the threat of pandemics from our food production practices.