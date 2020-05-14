Mailbag: Stop the torture of dogs in China

End the dog meat torture Lychee Festival in China.
Support Oregon Congressperson’s Bill HR71 and tell Speaker Pelosi to stop blocking HR71, which pressures the totalitarian regime of China to permanently close the coronavirus-saturated wet markets (which are now reopened). Demand the termination of the annual China Lychee Festival Massacre of our dog friends, where thousands are beaten, burnt and cooked alive as fresh meat, and stop the spread of coronavirus today!
Ben Franks
Corvallis
