Mailbag: Stop claiming to be experts

I see another Corvallis resident is claiming to be an expert in science without actually demonstrating any such knowledge. Jim Washburn (Mailbag, April 1) states, “Atmospheric CO2, when combined with sunlight, is a chemical reaction.”

Well, I am a chemist and I am telling you, no, it is not. CO2 is a pretty unreactive molecule and it does not react with light. Mr. Washburn is probably confusing CO2’s ability to absorb infrared radiation reflected from the earth’s surface with a chemical reaction. He goes on to state, “All chemical reactions result in heat.” Once again, no.

Some reactions are exothermic (i.e., give off heat) but many are endothermic and require heat in order for the reaction to occur. Many reactions also require a catalyst for them to occur at lower temperatures.

Perhaps I am misinterpreting Mr. Washburn’s letter and it is just an elaborate April Fool’s joke. If not, I would hope people would check the facts before making general statements about something they obviously do not understand.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis

