Mailbag: Step outside every evening

Starting tonight and continuing every night until the crisis is over, I encourage you to step outside at 7 p.m., stand in your driveway, wave at your neighbors, howl like a wolf, do jumping jacks, anything that will bring a smile to your face and that of others.
Please remain on your own property so as not to spread any germs/virus. Apartment dwellers, open a window. Please no air horns, cowbells or banging on pans. This is to be fun, not irritating.
AnnaLiese M. Moran
Corvallis
