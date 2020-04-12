Mailbag: Stay at home means just that

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lebanon is supposed to be in lockdown, stay-at-home mode, but it appears many are not heeding this demand.

I live on Wheeler Street, and the amount of traffic has barely slowed. I find this very irresponsible.

My spouse and I are nurses at the hospital, and seeing the high number of people not taking care is alarming. Since the hospital already does not have the personal protective equipment to protect us, it is essential that people stay home.

They are putting everyone at extreme risk.

What is being done to enforce this ordinance?

Please stay safe.

Janet Maddox

Lebanon

