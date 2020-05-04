Mailbag: Sprenger wrong to back school chief

Mailbag: Sprenger wrong to back school chief

{{featured_button_text}}

I do not yet know much about other candidates' positions on issues pertaining to serving as a county commissioner, but there is one candidate that I will not vote for, and that is Sherrie Sprenger.

As a Lebanon School Board member, Sherrie supported then-Superintendent Jim Robinson. Robinson was a bully towards teachers and other staff in the district. He eventually had his contract bought out after Sprenger left the board.

Other candidates deserve a longer look.

Carl Robinson

Lebanon

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News