Mailbag: Sprenger wrong to back school chief

I do not yet know much about other candidates' positions on issues pertaining to serving as a county commissioner, but there is one candidate that I will not vote for, and that is Sherrie Sprenger.
As a Lebanon School Board member, Sherrie supported then-Superintendent Jim Robinson. Robinson was a bully towards teachers and other staff in the district. He eventually had his contract bought out after Sprenger left the board.
Other candidates deserve a longer look.
Carl Robinson
Lebanon
