Mailbag: Sprenger has done much for Oregon

I would like to express how much we appreciate and think of Sherrie Sprenger.

This lady has done so much for Oregon and her representation of our state and our county. She always has her constituents in mind and works tirelessly for us. Her morals, her tenacity and ethics are what make her the number one choice for Linn County Commissioner.

She has our vote, and for hardworking business owners and those involved in the timber industry, she should be your vote too. She is the one who will get things done

Scott and Wendi Melcher

Sweet Home

