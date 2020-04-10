Mailbag: Some virus deaths are Trump's fault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Make no mistake, many of the deaths from the coronavirus can be laid directly at the feet of Trump.

Already, Trump is revising history and declaring that 200,000 deaths would be a “success” in the face of this “unexpected” event. Let’s look at the facts. Obama’s transition team gave Trump an actual pandemic playbook, but it was ignored. Then in 2018, Trump disbanded the pandemic response team created by Obama (“I don’t like having thousands of people around when you don’t need them”).

Trump received intelligence briefings in early January on threats of the virus to the U.S. and took no action. Health officials pleaded with Trump in January and February to prepare for a pandemic and were ignored. Trump continually downplayed the threat and severity of the virus because he was worried about his reelection; he was more focused on the stock market than on the health of Americans.

Trump could not be bothered with the looming pandemic, but he did have time for 15 rallies and golf outings. Even as the virus began to spread, Trump minimized the threat, ignored scientists and doctors, and berated governors trying to get equipment to save lives. Trump has offered no national strategy or coordinated response; every state has been largely on its own, having to compete with each other for equipment and supplies.