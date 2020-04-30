Mailbag: Some things I'm gonna do

When this thing is finally over,
Some things I’m gonna do,
Like walking down a sidewalk
Without avoiding you.
No masks to clean for “just in case.”
I’ll have a party at my place.
My hands will touch and rub my face.
I’ll hug a friend or two.
No social distance rules to keep,
No frets of spray in every peep,
No nightmares when I go to sleep,
Perhaps a barbecue.
We’ll hike with friends for miles and miles,
No curves to flatten, and meanwhile,
We’ll get back to our old lifestyle.
These things are just a few.
Yes, I’ll rejoice, no more indoors,
Plus no more sad infection scores,
And toilet paper in the stores!
Hang on and we’ll pull through.
Kevin Ahern
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!