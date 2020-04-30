Mailbag: Some things I'm gonna do

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When this thing is finally over,

Some things I’m gonna do,

Like walking down a sidewalk

Without avoiding you.

No masks to clean for “just in case.”

I’ll have a party at my place.

My hands will touch and rub my face.

I’ll hug a friend or two.

No social distance rules to keep,

No frets of spray in every peep,

No nightmares when I go to sleep,

Perhaps a barbecue.

We’ll hike with friends for miles and miles,

No curves to flatten, and meanwhile,

We’ll get back to our old lifestyle.

These things are just a few.

Yes, I’ll rejoice, no more indoors,

Plus no more sad infection scores,

And toilet paper in the stores!

Hang on and we’ll pull through.