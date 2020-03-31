Mailbag: Some clarifications on climate letter

Without wishing to enter into a pointless and protracted debate on climate science, I must correct misstatements by Mr. Peterson (Mailbag, March 18) regarding my letter (Mailbag, March 3).

I didn’t claim that anyone should “blindly accept [my] definition of climate expert,” as Mr. Peterson asserts. I didn’t define a climate expert. I simply suggested that people should rely on climate experts whose peer-reviewed work can be found on academic websites. Contrary to Mr. Peterson’s other claim, I did not make the statement about cherry-picked information. I clearly attributed it to OSU’s Professor Schmittner.