Mailbag: Sign over check to Biden campaign

We all hope the stimulus checks will come soon. For people who can get along without that money, there are plenty of welcome ideas for helping local businesses with donations.

Here’s another idea: Sign over the stimulus check, with Donald Trump’s signature on it, to “Pay to Biden for President.” Mail the check to Joe Biden’s headquarters at Biden for President, P.O. Box 58174, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

Just imagine Donald Trump helping to elect Joe Biden in November!

Anne Filson

Corvallis

