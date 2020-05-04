Mailbag: Sherrie Sprenger for commissioner

I am supporting Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County Commissioner.
The position of county commissioner is best served by a well-rounded and well-grounded person. Sherrie will bring those qualities to the position when elected. Her educational achievements and her experiences as a business owner, a deputy sheriff and a legislator make Sherrie the candidate best suited for the position. Sherrie’s work on the Lebanon School Board, Linn County Compensation Board and as a Sunday school teacher demonstrates her commitment to her community and county.
At this time it is difficult to meet the candidates. Please consult your voters’ pamphlet and see Sherrie at www.sherriesprenger.com.
I appreciate and thank Will Tucker for his tenure on our county commission, and I ask fellow Linn County voters to join me in electing Sherrie Sprenger as his able replacement.
George Pugh
Shedd
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!