Mailbag: Set aside money for legal fees

During these stressful economic times, we need to be extra cautious about how we spend and save our money.

This is just a quick reminder to set aside some of your earnings or pension to cover the legal fees we owe John DiLorenzo and the other hardworking lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP. You remember: They represented us (Benton and Linn counties) in the timber lawsuit last fall. Thanks to their great work, the citizens of Oregon owe DiLorenzo and his co-workers $160 million, plus interest.

That’s about $105 from every household in Oregon. Thanks again to everyone involved for their great work on this. I’m sure future generations will look back on this as a high point of the 21st century. Oh, and be sure to thank the Benton County Commissioners the next time you drive by a clear-cut state forest.

Bob Speaker

Corvallis

