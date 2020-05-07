Mailbag: Scam emails are common right now

I was surprised to read April 23 in the GT’s Public Safety Log about a scam email — I was not aware that the Corvallis police were concerned about phishing emails.

Among the many garbage emails I get each week have been several similar to the one described. In my case, the writer claimed to have my password and compromising videos from my computer and that if I did not do as directed, “I may make sure that you live out of embarrassment for the rest of your lifespan.”

The writer went on to demand that I send $2,000 in bitcoin to an attached address and that “If you don't know how, look up how to purchase bitcoin. Do not waste my important time.”

Being an old hippie, I can’t imagine being embarrassed by anything on a video, except, perhaps, a poor performance, so I was more amused than frightened by the threat and by the fact that my computer screen is so old it does not have a video camera.

I share this sad tale of thwarted exploitation because we all need whatever amusement we can find in these times. Take care, and stay healthy.

Simon Johnson

Corvallis

