Mailbag: Rewriting the first draft of history

Regarding the importance of proper newspaper editing, I found the following sentence in the crime report this week:

Quote: "Monday, a caller in the 300 block of Boulder Ridge reported that a daughter her father over the head with a base."

In keeping with recent contributors' concern for such text, may I offer the following:

"Doughnut axe pecked reed her ship oar subs crib shuns two inn crease. Eye wood knot aspect peephole app rhea she ate thus squall itty inn yore noose pauper prod duck. know pundit ended."

Steve Dockins

Philomath

