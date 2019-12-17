Mailbag: Rewriting the first draft of history

Mailbag: Rewriting the first draft of history

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the importance of proper newspaper editing, I found the following sentence in the crime report this week:

Quote: "Monday, a caller in the 300 block of Boulder Ridge reported that a daughter her father over the head with a base."

In keeping with recent contributors' concern for such text, may I offer the following:

"Doughnut axe pecked reed her ship oar subs crib shuns two inn crease. Eye wood knot aspect peephole app rhea she ate thus squall itty inn yore noose pauper prod duck. know pundit ended."

Steve Dockins

Philomath

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News