Mailbag: Response not an overreaction

Our response to COVID-19 is not an overreaction.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics about flu deaths and hospitalizations for October 2019 to March 2020 may have gone “without much notice” because they happened over six months. COVID-19 is more contagious and 10 times more deadly, achieving similar numbers in just one month. This will overwhelm hospitals that must deal with births, broken bones, cancers, etc. We must slow the spread by staying home.

People with COVID-19 don’t show symptoms for several days and can still infect others. If we go on like nothing is amiss, our medical personnel and facilities will be overwhelmed.

Anyone who thinks this is overreaction: Look at your family, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids. Any medical need will be complicated by COVID-19 patients filling the hospital. Young people with diabetes or allergies are more at risk. Anyone needing hospitalization from injuries may get COVID-19 during recovery, jeopardizing their health. Even mild COVID-19 victims may need short-term hospitalization while they recover. This all stresses our medical system and health workers.