Mailbag: Re-elect Justice Thomas Balmer

I'm writing in support of Tom Balmer, a candidate for Position 1 on the Oregon Supreme Court.

I've known Tom since 2004, when he was an associate justice on the Supreme Court and I was a Benton County Circuit Court judge. In 2012, he was elected by his Supreme Court colleagues to be chief justice, and served in that position for six years. As presiding judge for Benton County, I worked closely with Tom.

I found Tom to be an approachable, caring person in addition to being a hard worker and dedicated to serving the public. During his term as chief justice, he led the Oregon courts through difficult times by carefully managing the resources of the courts, adopting major technology innovations and improving court efficiency. Since 2001, Tom has served on the Oregon Supreme Court with distinction, exhibiting fairness, intelligence and integrity.

Please join me in voting for Thomas Balmer for the Oregon Supreme Court.

David Connell

Corvallis

