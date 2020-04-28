Mailbag: Racism in census questionnaire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You’ve seen the questions on the census form, asking about race. That is divisive and racist, literally and by definition.

But let me tell an anecdote to explain: Some years ago I got a call from a telemarketer — sometimes I’d take the time to answer, sometimes not. This time I answered the questions, and he ended with a couple of “statistical” questions. Here’s the dialogue, as it really happened:

Him: What race are you? Me: I’m part of the human race. What race are you? Him: No, no, I mean are you black or white? Me: Hmmm. I’m not white like a sheet of paper. And no one is as black as a politician’s Cadillac. We’re all a sort of beige, light or deep-dark, and I’m on the light-beige side ... Do you know your colors? And are black or white really “color” at all?

Telemarketer hung up on me! Ha! When’s the last time that’s happened? As long as we stoke the fires of division — black, white, Latino, whatever — in our language and traditions, it supports and so promotes racist thinking. Let’s talk about being united as part of the human race and see where that gets us. And while the government uses this bad language, so do our media, literature, universities and on.

It only serves to make things worse. How can they not see that?