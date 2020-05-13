Mailbag: Quit living like you'll live forever

This is a hard time for everyone; kindness, gentleness and helpfulness toward everyone rank at the top of this moment’s demands.
But if there is one top life lesson to be gleaned from this mess; it seems to me it is this: We will all die. So: Figure out your life! Quit living like you’ll live forever! What really matters? What ultimate values will you find and follow? How will you own your own life’s direction instead of just doing what comes next?
Based on my life experience (good and bad!), I would want to see every person follow the Lord Jesus Christ as the best approach to owning one’s life direction, but whatever your choice may be, choose! Don’t waste this crucial opportunity to find that firm life footing that can enable you to weather all these calamities, including the final one.
Steve Ferrier
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!