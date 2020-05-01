Mailbag: Questions for OSU about closures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While enjoying my daily walk in Willamette Park and feeling gratitude to the city of Corvallis and to Benton County for respecting its citizens to have the common sense and regard for public safety to remain appropriately distanced from one another, I have two questions to ask Oregon State University about its decision to deny people access to McDonald and Dunn forests.

My first question is whether all of us who volunteer hours of trail maintenance work each year in McDonald Forest are going to feel like volunteering our time and effort after we’re once again allowed to enter the forests.

My second question concerns the people living in homes adjacent to the forests. Are they, too, barred from entering via their handy backyard paths? Are any of these landowners OSU staff and faculty enjoying use of their “private trails,” safe from us, the nonadjacent landowner users?

Now, more than ever, we need access to the natural world, and for families to give their children learning and recreation experiences from computer screens. OSU, why can’t you respect us as being responsible forest users?

Sally Shaw

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0