Mailbag: Proposal for Circle raises questions

I read with interest the April 21 piece in the Gazette-Times regarding the proposed changes to Circle Boulevard. The plan raises several questions.
First, what do the traffic accident records on Circle show that necessitates this proposed change? Second, while there will certainly be delays at the traffic lights at Kings and Highland, how about the delays caused by merging traffic from one lane in each direction to two lanes at the noted intersections and vice versa? Finally, if this harebrained scheme goes though, can you imagine the traffic increase on parallel streets such as Garfield, Grant and Walnut?
James B. Cash
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!