Mailbag: Policy change could aid recovery

Closing most businesses and keeping people home because of the coronavirus pandemic is understandable, to slow the spread of this disease.

However, the downside to this policy is that our economy suffers and needed productivity is reduced.

The severity of COVID-19 infections are proportional to age. Healthy younger people generally pull free in a couple of weeks, none the worse for the infection. But older people, and all who have underlying medical conditions, suffer greatly and sometimes die.

I suggest that we allow all people under the age of 30 who test free of the disease to return to work. Also, all older folks who have survived a COVID-19 infection should also be allowed to return to work.

This policy change could help our economy recover while simultaneously helping reduce the spread of this disease.

John S. Dearing

Corvallis

