Mailbag: Please turn off automated systems

I was recently told I probably have glaucoma. I had an appointment scheduled at a local eye clinic to get a final diagnosis.

I was dismayed when all such clinics closed for the pandemic, since I’m naturally very anxious to get confirmation and start treatment. I called the clinic a week before my appointment and a recorded phone message said they were indeed closed.

However, I received a phone call from the clinic Wednesday confirming my Friday appointment and I thought maybe they were still doing a few appointments. I went on their webpage and sent an inquiry to them just to be sure but never heard back. I prepared myself for the appointment (I made a mask, got some disinfectant wipes, etc.) and went. But they were closed.

Apparently the phone call was created by an automated system that they forgot to turn off, and they are not monitoring their email.

Please: Clinics and businesses who have automated confirmation systems, turn them off. Monitor your email. And change your webpage to reflect your current status.

Nancy Mandel

Corvallis

