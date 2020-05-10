Mailbag: Please don't increase traffic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Each day I walk to work. Until my knees gave out, I was a long-distance cyclist. Occasionally, I drive.

I live in the neighborhood south of Circle Boulevard that includes Linus Pauling Middle School, Garfield Elementary School, Osborn Aquatic Center, and the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.

For these reasons and others, I am against the road diet on Circle Boulevard. Our already traffic-ridden neighborhood will see the inevitable unintended consequence of cut-through traffic, increasing traffic on our streets. An April 29 letter by Andrew Gray stated there are “no parallel streets to Circle.” Not true!

Cleveland Avenue from 17th Street all the way to Highland Drive is a speedway already because of folks cutting through the neighborhood, especially to drop off and pick up their kids at school. Cleveland has no traffic calming and no stop signs! The road diet will exacerbate this problem.

Circle Boulevard is a designated arterial which, by definition, is a road designed to carry large volumes of traffic at higher rates of speed. A change in the designation requires Planning Commission approval coupled with much community input. None of this has happened.