Mailbag: Parents need to keep kids at home

While heading out for a short drive today (March 30), we passed through Corvallis. It was concerning to see how many groups of young people are walking about town. Have they not heard the news? There is reason for everyone to stop socializing and stay home. Parents, tell your children to stay home. It is your job to keep them and the rest of us safe.
The sooner we comply with the governor's order, the sooner we can look forward to returning to life as we knew it. I miss my friends but know that they will still be there for me when this serious situation ends.
Sharron de Montigny
Corvallis
