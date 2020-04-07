Mailbag: Pandemic may have silver lining

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some thoughts on COVID-19:

Britain's Prince Charles has the coronavirus. If he can get it, with all his servants sanitizing surfaces for him, the rest of us are sitting ducks! My best to him.

Will await the latest figures on carbon emissions eagerly. Getting most of the vehicles off the roads should affect the numbers. Satellite pictures from space already show less pollution in our atmosphere.

Gas prices are good. The roads are not crowded and not as dangerous to drive. When this virus dies down, if we could get more public transportation on the West Coast, it would benefit man and animals.

Maybe this virus pandemic will slow down the Albany mayor and council's project to foolishly pave over part of the waterfront.

Mary Brock

Albany

