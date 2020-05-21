Mailbag: Pandemic exposes education problems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the risk of stating the obvious, life as we know it has been significantly altered by the coronavirus.

One of the effects of this pandemic, however, will be to expose the problems, issues and shortcomings of our higher education system — namely, our public universities.

First — the problems. The cost of a college education has skyrocketed over the years, yet average annual salaries have barely moved. If a college education is meant to prepare graduates for well-paying jobs, by this measure universities have failed. Tuition increases annually, and typically at twice the rate of inflation. Student debt continues to increase to all-time highs.

Fees are placed squarely on the backs of students, and are increased at will by universities, as these can be implemented without outside approval. There is no more mention of a four-year degree, as universities typically have become so inefficient that five- and six-year degrees are now the norm. Lastly, graduation rates at public universities are abysmal, typically around 60%.