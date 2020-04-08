Mailbag: Pandemic causes loss of coverage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“The very pandemic that threatens to infect and kill millions is simultaneously causing many to also lose their health coverage at their gravest time of need,” says Wendell Potter, former public relations executive for Cigna Insurance Company.

For years, Mr. Potter worked as a strategist and wordsmith for the insurance industry to undermine and discredit the universal health care movement.

His mind forever changed 10 years ago when he visited an outdoor clinic at a fairground in Tennessee. Thousands of people were lined up to see health care workers. People from all walks of life had one condition in common: inability to afford health care. Diabetes, hypertension and lung disease with severe complications. Rotten teeth. Despair. Mr. Potter realized as a public relations executive, he was an architect for such tragic vistas.

Saul became Paul. For a decade now, Mr. Potter has campaigned for universal health care: health care no longer tied to employment, age, ZIP code, genetics or simply bad luck. He knows we can achieve universal health care if we create the political will.

When one of us cannot get health care, we all suffer, directly or indirectly. We will survive this pandemic but we must learn from it.