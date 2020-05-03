Mailbag: Overpopulation is our biggest threat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The "Earth Day at 50" stories in the April 22 Gazette-Times are a cogent reminder of what was accomplished in 1970, and of the challenges still unresolved. The authors are to be commended for referencing the elephant in the room: human population pressure. And they accurately note the significance of gender equality and education for women and girls, as it relates to reduced fertility levels along with overall social and economic justice.

But I would argue that humanity needs to take a much bolder step to alter our current, disastrous trajectory.

During the 1990s, a proposal to do this was vigorously advocated. A long list of endorsers included Denis Hayes, executive director of the first Earth Day; the city councils of Corvallis, Ashland and Astoria; the Benton County Board of Commissioners; E.O. Wilson of Harvard; and Robert MacVicar, president emeritus of OSU.

This proposal would have established a National Optimum Population Commission to determine a sustainable population level. It would not compute some "magic number" to be coercively applied, but rather would promote a series of educational and policy initiatives to put this nation on a more demographically sustainable path.