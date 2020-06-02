Mailbag: Our legislature needs to step up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregon’s governor has done the best she can using executive power in response to COVID-19. Now it is time for our legislature to step up.

We need some new laws to address reopening issues. We need safeguards that provide justice for anyone who is negatively impacted by those who refuse to follow health guidelines. We need legal protections and guidelines for health care workers who, faced with a potential future COVID-19 spike and supply shortages, may need to make horrendous life-or-death decisions.

We need support for employees who choose not to return to work, and a legal framework to hold employers accountable for implementing the latest health and safety guidelines.

Sean Scorvo, a retired medical doctor and candidate for Oregon HD23, has published a framework for legislation that addresses each of these issues. His approach is sensible and similar to drunk-driving laws. He proposes using strong economic incentives and partnering with the insurance industry to motivate good behavior and limit recklessness while providing justice for innocents who may be harmed.

Scorvo’s proposal gives the Oregon legislature a framework to use now.

Join me in endorsing Sean Scorvo for Oregon HD23.