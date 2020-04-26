Mailbag: Oregon test rate disappointingly low

COVID-19 testing is not "ramping up" in Oregon, as the Democrat-Herald reported on April 20. In fact, tests as reported by the Oregon Health Authority have averaged 1,326 per day since March 25. The daily rate has, with few exceptions, been between 1,000 and 1,700 per day since then, with no noticeable upward trend.
Since aggressive testing is essential to reduce social distancing restrictions, it appears that Oregon needs much more testing. It would be helpful to know from OHA why the current rate is so low and what the projection is for the near future.
Mark Nord
Albany
