Mailbag: No sick leave for responders

I read in yesterday’s (April 1) paper with absolute gut-wrenching disgust that Linn County has chosen to not provide paid sick leave for emergency responders and medical providers for pandemic-related illnesses or to take care of family members.

These courageous folks are expected to face the virus threat every day, yet when/if they get the virus or bring it home to their spouse, child or family member, they are required to use their own hard-earned accrued time for care and recovery?

We, the taxpayers of Linn County, expect that at all times, especially in times of crisis, our county officials will prioritize the wellbeing of public servants (read here, employees are literally not expendable). These high-risk professionals also just happen to be the thin membrane that insulates the rest of us from tragedy and criminal conduct.

As he is the top law enforcement official in the county, all of us should be asking Sheriff Yon every day, “What are you doing to protect and care for your deputies and their families?”