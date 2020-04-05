Mailbag: Natural areas need to be closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anna Jolles’ March 27th letter, “Keep our natural areas open,” has decried the recent shutdown of parks as a result of the governor’s response to keeping people safe during the coronavirus, and has offered volunteers, including herself, as a remedy to keeping county, state and national spaces open to the public.

Ms. Jolles has no idea what it takes to handle the crush of people at a park or wildlife refuge. Even volunteers must be trained, certified, properly equipped, insured.

Will Ms. Jolles pick up the mountains of contaminated trash overflowing from garbage cans, tossed on trails and in off-limits meadows? Will she pick up cigarette butts that are poisonous to birds? Will she bring protective personal equipment to help clean the restrooms, with mountains of toilet paper packed in toilets?

Will she clean sinks in which people wash their children’s dirty feet, and unplug urinal drains? Pick up dirty diapers thrown to the roadside and trailside? When she brings her well-meaning volunteers, will she provide liability insurance? Do the volunteers have the training to deal with drunks or arrogant visitors who demand to park anywhere, walk anywhere, let their pets run off leash, damaging nests, harassing wildlife, threatening visitors, defecating on lawns and trails?