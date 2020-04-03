Mailbag: Natural area needs better sign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We had planted three seedlings from the Environmental Protection Agency, where I worked when he was young, and marked the years with pictures of growth over time. I was overcome with shock and disgust at what I drove up to. It looked absolutely sparse, with all the pine trees gone and a poorly disguised cell tower on top, a disgraceful shadow of the past.

I soon learned a place of just oak trees was the agenda someone/some group had. I never go there anymore except occasionally to escape everyday life. I didn’t write anything about it until today.

As I drove up, once again, in the natural beauty of what is left was this unnatural sign. It is an odd blue and white sign with orange-brown posts. It sits behind the large rocks lining the barrier between the parking lot and the hillside. The sign says “Chip Ross Natural Area.”

There is nothing to be done about the lost trees, but at least put up a sign in keeping with the environment. There is nothing natural about this sign; it is so out of place I wonder who on earth decided this. Although our family legacy is gone, you have the ability to put a sign up in keeping with the park, and this just isn’t it.

Susan Scherer

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0