Mailbag: Most folks aren't hoarding TP

This isn’t really a letter, just an observation. Most folks are not hoarding toilet paper, so don’t be upset when it is off the shelf. They are using it.

Since children are off school and adults are off work and at home, they are using the bathrooms at home. Before, they would have been using the restrooms at work/school for more than half the day. It only makes sense that home TP use goes up, and I would expect commercial use has declined. It takes awhile for inventory/production to match up.

Cindy Kitchen

Corvallis

