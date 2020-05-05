Mailbag: Moral high ground completely eroded

It is a grim irony that Donald Trump’s platform of “Make America great again” has led to the most divided nation since the Civil War, and has profoundly compromised our nation’s leadership and credibility in the world.

The moral high ground on which America has prided itself is nearly completely eroded as unbridled greed, cronyism, nepotism, despotism, bullying and corruption are taken as business as usual. Is this really what we deserve? The COVID crisis is an opportunity to rally together for the collective good of the people. Instead it has put into sharp relief that we have a president who doesn’t lead, can’t follow and won’t get out of the way.